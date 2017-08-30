Britain’s May visits Japan with eye on Brexit fears

OSAKA, Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Japan on an official visit Wednesday with an eye to soothing Brexit fears and pushing ahead on early free-trade talks with the world’s number three economy. May is scheduled to sit down with Toyota’s chairman during her three-day tour which starts in Osaka before moving to Tokyo where she will meet with Emperor Akihito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who visited Britain this year. Britain formally told the EU in March it will withdraw from the 28-member bloc, stirring fears in Japan about what the move would mean for companies with significant business interests in the country. More than 1,000 Japanese companies do business in Britain, employing some 140,000 local people with many using Britain as a staging post to do business in Europe. Among them, automakers Toyota and Nissan have factories in Britain.

