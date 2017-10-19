Britain’s Short rules International Open Chess

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Joey Antonio suffered crucial losses in the last two rounds to finish fifth overall in the 2017 International Open Chess Championship held at the Osborne Hall in Bacolod City.

Antonio lost to GM Nguyen Duc Hoa of Vietnam in the eighth round and GM Karen Grigoryan of Armenia in the final round to wrap up his campaign with six points on five wins, two draws and two losses.

British GM Nigel Short took the top honors with eight points on seven wins and two draws while Grigoryan and Duc Hoa ended in a two-way tie for second with seven points apiece.

Grigoryan, however, grabbed the No. 2 position via superior tiebreak points.

Short pocketed the $3,000 champion’s purse while Grigoryan got the $2,500 runner-up purse.

Besides Antonio, the other players with six points were former World Under 12 champion GM Srinath Narayanan of India, International Master (IM) Tran Minh Thang of Vietnam, and Filipino IMs Kim Steven Yap and Oliver Dimakiling.

GM Darwin Laylo, IM Ronald Dableo, Edsel Montoya, Jasyon Salubre, Ted Montoyo, Xavier John Verdun and Vietnamese GM were in a group of 5.5-pointers while IMs Joel Pimentel and Chito Garma, FIDE Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan, National Masters Merben Roque, Elwin Retanal and Rolzon Roullo, and Woman IM Marie Antoinette San Diego scored five points each.

EMIL C. NOGUERA