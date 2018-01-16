British accused of assaulting Filipino hotel manager

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police are searching for a British man who escaped after assaulting a Filipino hotel manager in Dipolog City in the southern Philippine province of Zamboanga del Norte.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, regional police spokesperson, said the 34-year old Mario Romano, manager of D’ Hotel and Suites, accused Stephen Daubney of attacking him. Daubney fled after the assault.

She said Romano, in his complaint lodged with the local police, claimed the foreigner also failed to pay his hotel bill amounting to nearly P3,000. It was unclear what triggered the attack or whether the foreigner was a frequent visitor in Dipolog or not, but in her report, Galvez said Daubney also stayed in the town of Tampilisan.

“The complainant already filed a case through regular filing against the suspect,” Galvez said without providing other details and information about the foreigner.

It was unknown if the police alerted the Bureau of Immigration and other law enforcement agencies and the British embassy in Manila. AL JACINTO