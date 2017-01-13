British Airways facing second cabin crew strike

LONDON: More than 2,900 cabin crew of the British Airways will walk out for 72 hours from January 19 after two days of industrial action, trade union Unite announced on Thursday. It said there was “continuing and deepening” anger among so-called mixed fleet crew, who have joined British Airways since 2010 and work a combination of short and long-haul flights. The trade union claims they are on “poverty” pay, with many forced to take on second jobs or turn up for shifts if they are sick because they cannot afford to be off ill. “British Airways should be under no illusion about our members’ determination to secure a settlement that addresses their concerns over poverty pay,” said Unite national officer Oliver Richardson. However, British Airways—which is owned by International Airlines Group (IAG)—claimed that more than 70 percent of the crew had reported for work as normal.”We operated nearly 1,600 flights over the two days, as planned, and transported all 210,000 customers to their destinations. So it is bizarre, as well as regrettable, that mixed fleet Unite branch has announced further strike dates,” BA said.