Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd (rightmost) welcomes the British Group of Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU) headed by Sir David Amess, MP; Baroness, House of Lords Gloria Dorothy Hooper; and Committee on Arms Export Controls and International Development member Virendra Sharma, MP, during their courtesy call at the Office of the Secretary in Intramuros, Manila

Photo by Jomar Lagmay, LCO