British director-producer to hold filmmaking lectures at DLS-CSB

With over 30 years experience making films both as director and producer, Craig Lines packs credibility to teach techniques and methods in filmmaking, demonstrate a basic understanding of audio-visual equipment and post-production software.

Specializing in drama, and writing, producing and directing documentaries, entertainment and short films, Lines has worked as producer and director for British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), collecting British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, the UK’s version of the Oscars, among several other film and television accolades.

Now in the Philippines as visiting lecturer at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Lines will hold a four-session certificate program in audio-visual production.

Offered through the DLS-CSB’s The School of Professional and Continuing Education (SPaCE), the course titled “Understanding Filmmaking” runs for four Saturdays beginning February 24, with each meeting running from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m.

Students can expect to learn how to write and design a script, prepare for a shoot and direct their film, and manage post-production and dubbing requirements. They will eventually produce a project to show their mastery of skills.

SPaCE is located at the 4th Floor, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, School of Design and Arts (SDA) Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo (formerly Vito Cruz) Street, Malate, Manila.

For inquiries and registration, contact Marlon Eusebio or Cecile Juen at 230-5100 local 3802, 400-5425 and 400-7405, or e-mail to space@benilde.edu.ph.