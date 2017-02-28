British ex-PM fires warning over Brexit negotiations

LONDON: Former prime minister John Major warned the British government on Monday against peddling an “over-optimistic” view of Brexit – and urged ministers to show “a little more charm” in forthcoming European Union negotiations. In a broadside against current Prime Minister Theresa May, the former Conservative leader also said it was time to stop attacks on those who disagreed with her vision of a hard break with the EU. “I have watched with growing concern as the British people have been led to expect a future that seems to be unreal and over-optimistic,” Major said in a speech at the Chatham House think tank. “Obstacles are brushed aside as of no consequence, whilst opportunities are inflated beyond any reasonable expectation of delivery.” Major said he saw little to suggest that Britain would make up for leaving Europe’s single market with trade deals outside the bloc, and warned that “those most likely to be hurt will be those least able to protect themselves.”

AFP