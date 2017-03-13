British jailed for 6 years over Bali policeman killing

DENPASAR, Indonesia: A British man was Monday jailed for six years over the killing of a policeman who was beaten to death on a beach on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. David Taylor, 34, was found guilty at a court on the island of fatal group assault over the killing of officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose battered body was found in August last year. The court was due to hand down its verdict for his Australian girlfriend Sara Connor, 46, later Monday. Taylor admitting getting into a fight with Sudarsa on the beach after accusing the officer of stealing Connor’s handbag, and hitting him with items including binoculars and a beer bottle. However he claimed during his four-month trial that he had been in “fear of his life” and acted in self defense during the late-night brawl, and never intended to kill the officer.

AFP