Sunday, March 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»British motor sports great Surtees dead at 83

    British motor sports great Surtees dead at 83

    0
    By on Sports

    LONDON: Britain’s John Surtees, the only man to be crowned a world champion in both Formula One and motorcycle grand prix racing, has died at the age of 83, it was announced on Friday.

    Surtees, who added the 1964 Formula One title to the 500-cc motorcycle world championships he won in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960, “passed away peacefully” on Friday with his wife Jane and daughters Leonora and Edwina by his side.

    This file photo taken on July 5, 2015 shows Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel (left) greeting former Formula 1 and Moto GP driver John Surtees in the paddock before the British Formula One Grand Prix at Silverstone. Britain’s John Surtees, the only man to win both the Formula One and motorcycle grand prix world titles, has died aged 83, it was announced on Friday. AFP PHOTO

    “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our husband and father, John Surtees CBE,” the statement said.

    “John was admitted to Saint Georges Hospital, London in February with an existing respiratory condition and after a short period in intensive care he passed away peacefully this afternoon. His wife, Jane and daughters, Leonora and Edwina were by his side.

    “John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport….We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life.

    “He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end.”

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply