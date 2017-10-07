British PM to meet business chiefs on Brexit

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May is to meet business chiefs on Monday in a bid to reassure them that the Brexit process is on track, following a bruising week for her leadership. A plot to oust her by around 30 MPs in her Conservative Party went public on Friday, but cabinet colleagues refused to join the push. The plot came after her showpiece speech to the center-right party’s annual conference on Wednesday—intended to steady her leadership—was plagued by mishaps. A prankster managed to hand her an unemployment notice, a persistent cough left her almost unable to deliver her speech, while the set behind her started falling down. Monday’s business meeting at May’s Downing Street office will come as British and European Union negotiators resume talks in Brussels in the hope of a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations.

AFP