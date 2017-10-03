British tennis player Robson among those caught in Vegas shooting

WASHINGTON: Former British women’s tennis number one Laura Robson was among those at a Las Vegas concert where a gunman opened fire and left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured. The Australian-born British left-hander, ranked 249th in the world and coming off a loss at an event in California on Friday, tweeted that she and a friend were in the crowd when gunfire began. “I’m okay,” she tweeted. “We were right there.. sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary shit. Sports stars from Las Vegas and across the United States were stunned and saddened Monday at the tragedy.

