Britney Spears to stage Manila concert in June

Almost two decades since her rise to music superstardom, American artist Britney Spears is finally holding a concert in Manila!

The pop icon broke the news herself on her Facebook Page on Tuesday and said she is “excited to be performing in Manila this Summer!” She added, “Tickets on sale 05.04.17.”

SMTickets.com immediately confirmed the green light on Britney Live In Concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on June 15, with the announcement that tickets will available at 10 a.m. on April 5.

Within three hours, Spear’s post garnered 13,000 likes and 8,427 shares, with her Filipino fans expressing excitement on social media.

Facebook user John Lee rejoiced, “OMG! I will not miss this! The Undisputed Princess of Pop will sneak away to the Philippines! Finally!”

Another early commenter posted, “OMG! 19 years ko hinintay ‘to! You guys know where we can buy tickets? And is it Apr 5 or May 4 for the ticket sales? I’m totally freaking out right now!”

Ron Lloyd Lagdameo tried to be funny and cozy with the superstar, personally addressing her, “Ilang booking na naman ang titiisin namin makapanood lang ng concert mo bakla ka! Ayusin mo ‘to mare ah, daan ka bahay kape tayo! Labyu!”

Spears has sold over 150 million records worldwide, with more that 70 million units in the US alone –establishing herself as the original female badass of the music industry across the globe.

She first became known as member of The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Spears had her share of rejection until Jive Records signed her up. She first did front act for NSync, but when her Baby One More Time album was released on January 12, 1999 it became an instant favorite debuting No.1 on the “US Billboard 200.” The carrier single of the same title sold 500,000 copies on its first day and stayed at No. 1 on the “Billboard Hot 100” for two consecutive weeks.

Another smash hit was “Oops I Did It Again,” which was used by TIME Magazine in labelling the second Filipino People Power that ousted Joseph Estrada in 2001.

She further had her share of scandals but maintained her stature in the world music industry.

Her residency pop concert—Britney Spears – Piece Of Me—at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas has been voted “Best Show in Las Vegas.”