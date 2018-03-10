Briton says sorry for citation ticket curse

BACOLOD CITY: A British man made a public apology here after cursing on a citation ticket issued to him by a traffic enforcer for making a counter-flow. Benjamin James Oates, 39, went to Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) informing Supt. Luisito Acebuche, traffic head, he wanted to apologize publicly. On February 6, Oates was apprehended for counter-flowing and illegally parking his vehicle along Lacson-San Sebastian Street. Traffic enforcer Roilan Gulmatico asked Oates to sign the citation ticket, but instead of his signature, the British wrote “FCK D BTAO” on it. BTAO filed an administrative case against the foreigner before the local Land Transportation Office and asked to revoke his driver’s license. The incident and photo of the citation ticket drew flak from Facebook users. Oates is married to a Filipina for about five years now and lives in Barangay Quintin in Murcia, Negros Occidental. Despite the apology, Acebuche said the withdrawal of Oates’ case before the LTO will depend on Gulmatico.