Britons convicted of Singapore stag party sex assault

SINGAPORE: Three young Britons pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a drunken Malaysian woman during a stag party in Singapore and may now face long prison terms and caning. Khong Tam Thanh, Le Michael and Vu Thai Son, all in their 20s, were originally charged with rape but admitted the lesser offense of sexual assault at the city-state’s High Court after a four-day trial. The men, British citizens of Vietnamese origin, will be sentenced on Tuesday. Sexual assault carries a penalty of up to 10 years jail and caning, a punishment that dates back to British colonial rule. The three were in Singapore in September as part of a group of nine for a bachelor party, and attended an electronic music festival called Ultra Singapore.

AFP