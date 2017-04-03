Britpart opens first car PH parts depot

INTERNATIONAL auto parts distributor and manufacturer Britpart, the leading independent distributor of Land Rover and Jaguar car parts, accessories, and diagnostics, launched its first parts and accessories depot in the Philippines on March 11 at the Britpart Showroom in Makati.

The Philippines is the first venture partner of Britpart in Southeast Asia, and will have access to more than 30,000 Land Rover and Jaguar parts and accessories of Britpart’s worldwide inventory of products worth $120 million.

With Britpart in the Philippines, current Land Rover and Jaguar owners will now have an easier time sourcing parts for those brands.

Land Rover and Jaguar owners are able to have the comfort of knowing their vehicle parts can be sourced quickly and cared for immediately. With Britpart in the Philippines, it has become easier for them to avail of first class diagnostics services and car parts directly within their own country.

Britpart started out as a supplier of quality parts for Land Rover. For 35 years, Land Rover enthusiasts have relied on Britpart as a trusted source when it comes to car parts and accessories. Soon, the company will bring the trusted Britpart experience to Jaguar.

Today, Britpart is a holistic one-stop shop offering vehicles parts and a wide range of accessories from wheels to roof racks imported from its 55-acre facility in Shropshire, United Kingdom. It houses an excess of about 30,000 stock items from o-rings to oil seals, engines, and exhaust systems delivered throughout the world at competitive prices.

With Britpart, owners will also be able to transform their Land Rover or Jaguar into a totally new vehicle from the ground up as a road-performance beast or an off-road adventurer, as Britpart will provide new accessories in the country that will further the potential of their vehicles, from exterior protection like light guards, bumpers, mud flaps and underside guards, to lighting fixtures like fog lamps. And for overhaul conversions – brakes, suspensions, engine parts, digital meters and air intakes – Britpart has them all.

UK Ambassador to the Philippines Asif Ahmad’s presence at launching of Britpart in the country was an affirmation of his delight at this successful new venture of cooperation between the Philippines and UK, strengthening further trade and investment ties between the two countries. Strategically located in Southeast Asia, the Philippines is an ideal market for doing business, particularly for companies that are looking to set up a regional operation.

Last year according to a UK Chamber of Commerce report, figures from the UK Trade and Investment (UKTI) and British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (BCCP) revealed that bilateral trade between the two countries reaches around $1.8 billion per year. With a net foreign direct stock of over $5 billion, Britain is considered the country’s biggest European investor. BCCP also confirmed that several companies from the UK were actively looking for access to the Philippine market.

Britpart is currently present in more than 100 countries, with major centers in France, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Brazil and the United States—and now in Asia via the Philippines. It continues to grow worldwide and seeks to further expand its comprehensive customer base worldwide by maintaining high stock levels and committing to excellent customer service that it has always been known for.