Broadcaster Amelyn Veloso passes away

CNN Philippines news anchor Amelyn Veloso passed away on Thursday at the age of 43.

In the official bulletin released by her home network, Veloso had been battling liver cancer for three years. She is survived by her husband Rodney, 14-year-old son Gab and her mother Amelita.

Viewers may have not been aware of her situation but her bosses and co-workers said that despite her undergoing chemotherapy and even surgery, she still clocked in for her morning shift when still strong enough and brought cheerfulness to the newsroom.

Sen. Richard Gordon was one of those who expressed condolences and sympathy on social media. They hosted a program on TV5 together titled “Aksyon Solusyon.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, Gordon said, “The TV and radio industry has lost one of its most amiable & professional hosts. Kate and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Amelyn.”

“I’m heartbroken over the loss of a great, gentle and lovely creature of God, Amelyn Veloso. Not just a TV professional but a kind-hearted person. Last night, I had to step out of her room to sum up the courage to face her. When I went in, I saw a brave soul ready to be with our Creator.”

Veloso, a Cebuana, also worked as a model, singer, voice talent and actress. She was one of the original talents of CNN Philippines anchoring “New Day,” “Newsroom” and “Serbisyo All Access.”