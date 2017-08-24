Broadcaster survives ambush

LEGAZPI CITY: Broadcast journalist Carlos Sasis, 41, radio commentator of Zagitsit News FM in Legazpi City survived an ambush that allegedly targeted his partner on Thursday.

Sasis was about to park his car to report for work when the gunmen, riding a motorcycle, fired shots at him at about 8:50 a.m. along Imelda Roces Avenue in Barangay Cruzada this city.

Police Officer 3 Bregido Luzon, investigator on case, said the unidentified gunman wearing a helmet crossed the street and shot at Sasis thrice hitting the wheels of his car, then pointed the gun at him and fired but the gun jammed.

Sasis, also a village councilman, hosts a radio program “Dos Manos” with Wally Magdato. He said the motive of the gunman is vague to him, but can remember the suspects’ faces who were wearing open helmet.

Shortly after the shooting, a text message was sent to his partner, Magdato, saying the bullets were meant for him because he would not quit his job.

Magdato, who has been in the broadcast industry for more than 10 years, reported the incident to the police, saying he has been receiving death threats lately from unidentified persons.

RHAYDZ B. BARCIA