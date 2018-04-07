Broadcom moves headquarters back to the US

SAN FRANCISCO: Semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom, which recently failed in a bid to buy US rival Qualcomm, has transferred its headquarters from Singapore to the US as promised.

The move effective Wednesday was approved by shareholders on March 23 and then endorsed by the High Court of the Republic of Singapore on April 2, the company said.

“The completion of our redomiciliation to the United States marks an important milestone in our company’s history as Broadcom has been an American company in every respect but our legal domicile,” said CEO Hock Tan.

Last month President Donald Trump issued an order barring the proposed $117 billion hostile takeover of Qualcomm, citing what he called “credible evidence” such a deal “threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

It would have been thea biggest-ever deal in the tech sector.

Trump’s order made no mention of China, but an earlier letter from the US Treasury Department warned that a takeover might hurt US leadership in 5G, super-fast fifth-generation wireless networks now being deployed, and

consequently pose a threat to US security.

The presidential action was allowed because Broadcom is a foreign entity, but would not have been possible had it completed its redomiciliation.

Broadcom was founded in California but moved its headquarters after a 2015 deal that merged it with Avago Technologies.

On March 14, Broadcom said it was withdrawing its offer for Qualcomm.