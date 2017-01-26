Brother of ex-Laguna mayor slain in ambush

San Pablo City, Laguna: A brother of former San Pablo City Mayor Vicente Amante was killed in a roadside ambush on Thursday afternoon along Barangay Del Remedio in this city. Laguna Police Provincial Director Senior Supt Joel Pernito said Damaso Amante, 64, was driving a Toyota Innova (WCO 502) along the provincial road toward the city when the unidentified suspects overtook his vehicle and fired at him. The victim did not reach the hospital alive from multiple gunshot wounds. Last year, President Rodrigo Duterte named the Amantes as among political families with members involved in illegal drugs either as users or dealers. Former mayor Vicente, head of the Amante political clan, denied he is involved in drug trafficking. He, however, admitted to national police chief and Director General Ronald dela Rosa that his younger brothers – Edwin was once an illegal drug user while Damaso was also into drug trade but had stopped over a decade ago. Damaso was charged in connection with illegal drugs in 2001 and 2007 but the cases were eventually dismissed.