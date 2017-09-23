Brother Felix tilt rolls off Sept 27

The Brother Felix Golf Tournament will tee off on September 27 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club.

The annual competition is being held in honor of the late La Salle brother Felix Masson.

Entry fee for the charity tourney is P3,000 for guests while club members get a discount of P1,500. The fee is inclusive of green fee, giveaways, lunch and a raffle ticket.

The tournament is open to the public. The on-course registration starts at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds of the golf competition will go to the chosen benefactor of the De La Salle Zobel Batch 1992. It is organized by the DLSZ Student Development Office in partnership with the DLSZ Alumni Association.

For registration, contact tournament director Rhoneil Cousart at 09178917269.