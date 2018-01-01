Brownlee, Balkman reinforce Alab

Alab Pilipinas tapped familiar players Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman as its new World Imports to boost its campaign in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8.

Team owner Charlie Dy announced through social networking site Instagram on New Year’s Day that Brownlee and Balkman have replaced Reggie Okosa and Ivan Johnson as foreign reinforcements of the Tanduay-backed squad.

In an online interview last December 20, Dy told The Manila Times that the Filipino team released Okosa to look for a more defense-oriented import. Johnson, on the other hand, was not able to see action in Alab’s final assignment last year against Formosa Dreamers due to back spasms.

The American shooting forward and Puerto Rican bruiser are expected to play their ABL debut when Alab squares off with visiting Westports Malaysia Dragons at the resumption of the regional tilt on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Alab is currently holding a dismal 1-3 win-loss record following a three-game losing skid at the start of the season. The team notched its lone win at the expense of Formosa, 78-61, in a road game last December 16.

Brownlee suited up as Barangay Ginebra’s import twice and led the popular ball club to a triumphant title-retention bid in the Governors’ Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association against Meralco.

The 6-foot-7 cager averaged 23.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Gin Kings in their latest best-of-seven finals faceoff against the Bolts, which went to a classic Game Seven.

Balkman, meanwhile, was last seen playing in the country in 2013 when the 6-foot-8 forward received a lifetime ban in the local pro league due to choking Petron Blaze Boosters (now San Miguel Beermen) teammate Arwind Santos.

The National Basketball Association veteran last played for Reales de La Vega in Dominican Republic’s Liga Nacional de Baloncesto.