Brownlee’s season high powers Alab to victory

Justin Brownlee shone as Alab Pilipinas started another winning streak at the expense of CLS Knights Surabaya, 92-87, in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Saturday night at the GOR CLS Kertajaya in Indonesia.

Brownlee exploded with 36 points on top of eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals as Alab grabbed its second straight victory.

With the American World Import leading the charge, the Tanduay-backed ball club continued its brilliance on the road, winning all five games against four home losses for the solo fifth spot.

Puerto Rican reinforcement Renaldo Balkman chipped in a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds while Ray Parks Jr. tallied 14 markers, four assists and two boards.

Brownlee waxed hot early in the game, dropping 18 points to match the host’s output in the opening quarter, 29-18.

Led by a hot-shooting wingman Sandy Kurniawan, CLS closed to within striking distance, 67-69, at the end of the third period.

Dondon Hontiveros then came off the bench to ignite a searing 14-2 run to give Alab an 87-73 spread with 2:56 left in the game.

The Knights put up a final stand but the Filipino squad held on to post its first victory over the Indonesian team this season.

American import Brian Williams notched a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds while Kurniawan contributed 19 markers for CLS, which fell to a seven-game losing skid after its season-opening win.

Alab will face the dangerous Saigon Heat next to end its three-game road trip on January 28 at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA