Brownman Revival celebrates 23rd year

Not many Filipino bands have withstood the test of time. Members either go solo or they lose touch with their own sound.

But one group that has remained strong through the years is Brownman Revival. Now on their 23rd year, the reggae band founded in November 1994 is releasing “Nandito” on Spotify, iTunes and Deezer thru Curve Entertainment Inc.

First announced on the group’s Facebook page on July 9, 2017, the single’s official music video on YouTube is so far gaining views from their solid supporters since their first album hit record bars in 2003.

With their music described as “reggae-inspired beats with traditional folk pop rhythms and the bases of lyrical themes,” they count Bob Marley, Big Mountain. Aswad, Inner Circle and UB40 as their musical influences. They also consider Tropical Depression, Eraserheads, Apo Hiking Society and VST & Company among local artists they look up to.

Brownman Revival is composed of Dennis Concepcion (drums and vocals, Alex Abundo (trumpet), Januarie Sundiang (percussions), Hiroki Ambo (bass), Randy Mercader (keyboards and vocals), Benjamin Perez (vocals), Nhoel Austria (lead guitar), Ian Sumagui (alto sax) and PJ Aguilar (tenor sax).