Bruised egos over govt crackdown on illegal drugs

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) came under fire from the Duterte administration in 2017 for criticizing the government’s war on drugs and declaration of martial law in Mindanao in southern Philippines.

“When the time comes, the CHR, this office, you are better abolished,” President Rodrigo Duterte said during his second State of the Nation Address in July.

“[R]emember this, [Commission on Human Rights], you address your request through me because the Armed Forces are under me and the police [are]under me,” Duterte added.

Rule of law

Jacqueline de Guia, spokesman for the CHR, said in an interview with The Manila Times that although it supports the government’s anti-drug campaign, it is keeping tabs on threats and abuses especially after the declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

“All human rights should always be upheld in the rule of law,” de Guia added.

“All other rights are irrelevant if you do not have the life to speak of,” she said.

What the CHR perceives as extrajudicial killings has tested its resolve to protect and uphold human rights.

On August. 16, Kian delos Santos, 17, reportedly died in the hands of the Caloocan City police after being allegedly caught in an anti-illegal drug operation.

Carl Arnaiz, 19, who was allegedly involved in a robbery and shootout with a cab driver, was killed on August 28.

Fourteen-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman, who was last seen with Arnaiz, was later found dead in Nueva Ecija.

“We support the vision of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs to provide a better future for our children. But for whom are we doing this drive if they are all gone? [T]hey deserve better treatment,” the CHR said in a statement.

Chito Gascon, CHR chairman, was not spared by the President, who called him a “pedophile” for allegedly being fixated on the killing of young boys.

“Why is this guy so [preoccupied]with the issue of young people, especially boys? Are you a pedophile?” Duterte said in a speech in Davao City, his hometown in Mindanao.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch noted that the death toll in the Philippines has reached about 12,000 since June 2016, when Duterte took office and carried out his anti-drug crackdown.

But the Philippine National Police (PNP), which spearheaded operations, insisted that the figure for “legitimate encounters” was only 3,000 for 2017.

Budget cut

On September 12, the House of Representatives voted 119-32 in favor of cutting the CHR budget to almost nil from its proposed P678 million for 2018, accusing the commission of being “selective” in protecting human rights, allegedly only upholding the rights of criminals, not those of the victims.

Rep. Ronaldo Marcoleta said the commission deserved the appropriations that it got, citing its failure to produce reports on the supposed human rights violations committed by the terrorist Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf Group during a five-month-long conflict between government security forces and Islamic bandits in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur province, in Mindanao.

The city was besieged in May mainly by the Maute Group, which pleades allegiance to the Islamic State.

Gascon described as a “whimsical and capricious display of vindictiveness” the House decision that gave the commission a P1,000 budget.

“We will continue to pursue our mandate to uphold and defend the human rights of all,” he told The Manila Times.

“We are grateful [to those who stand by our side]and draw strength from their solidarity,” Gascon said.

Other lawmakers showed their support to the CHR, saying the measly budget was tantamount to abolishing the government agency and was against the Constitution.

“Let the people, who will vote on future constitutional amendments, decide on the fate of the CHR, not us by mutilating and mangling its budget,” Rep. Raul del Mar said during an interview in Cebu.

The CHR late thanked Congress for its “change of heart” when it decided to restore the commission’s budget for 2018.

Despite extension of martial law in Mindanao and the return of the PNP to the drug war, the commission vowed to “press on” amid criticisms and the alleged growing culture of impunity in the Philippines.

“The attitude that the government must take is an attitude of cooperation rather than dismissal,” Gascon said in an interview in November.

He added that Duterte and his administration should also be open to criticisms and cooperate with them to solve dilemmas related to human rights.

Despite having had a rough year, the CHR said it will continue its job to protect the people who need its assistance.

“We have to carry on because the commission is not immune to criticism in the same manner that the government is definitely not immune to any criticism,” Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said.

Transport sector

Early this December, the chief of a transport group was arrested for leading nationwide strikes against the government’s fleet modernization program, which primarily includes phasing out of jeepney units 15 years and older by 2018.

George San Mateo, leader of Piston, or Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng Mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (United Group of Drivers and Operators Nationwide), led three protest actionss in 2017, one of which became the ground for his arrest on December 5.

Police authorities pounded on San Mateo in front of the Quezon City Hall of Justice when he was about to post a P4,000 bail over charges of violating the Public Service Act.

“Are we already under martial law?” San Mateo shouted while the police officers were forcibly taking him to the Kamuning Police Station in Quezon City.

He was released a few hours after his arrest.

Piston staged a strike in over 20 municipalities in February and two-day protests in September and October that led to cancelation of government work and classes in many areas.

It has proposed rehabilitation of their jeepney units instead of sweeping phaseout, saying each brand-new unit would cost them a whopping P1.6 million.

The cost, Piston said, would put not only jeepney drivers in debt but also operators who would have to buy at least 10 units.

Already, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) launched new prototypes of jeepney units, which they claim to be safe and non-polluting.

In October, Duterte hit Piston for opposing the fleet modernization program program.

“By January 1, if you do not modernize your jeepneys, back off,” he said. “You are poor? Son of a b****, continue to endure poverty and hunger, I don’t care. Do not let the majority of people to suffer. If the government says it should be done, it should be done,” the President said.

After San Mateo’s arrest, Piston warned of bigger protests if the government would continue “harassing” its members who are opposing the modernization plan on public utility vehicles.

“They should expect bigger protests from us against the phaseout and other forms of intimidation by the government,” Piston secretary Steve Ranjo said.

In a hearing led by Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services, she urged transport officials to “meet halfway” with the drivers and operators over the modernization plan.

DoTr Secretary Arthur Tugade announced at the hearing that he can “bend a little,” saying the program will have a three-year window to discuss its implementation.

He added that the Transportation department will be open for consultations with the transport groups every two months starting from February.

The DoTr is yet to finish route rationalization, final costs of the new units, requirements for application and final consolidation of the program’s conditions.

Beauty stunt

Actress and former beauty queen Maria Isabel Lopez had her driver’s license revoked by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) after she bragged on social media of having breached on November 10 the lane reserved for country leaders and other VIPs when the Philippines hosted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit on November 12.

Lopez, 55, was banned from driving for the next two years and was slapped with an P8,000 fine for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Law, disregarding traffic signs and reckless driving.

She later apologized for her behavior, saying she was just “human” but the transport agency dismissed her appeal.

“[Lopez] is not isolated from the mainstream of society and secluded in a world of her own, unconcerned with the daily lives of the rest of the nation,” the LTO said in a resolution, dated November 23.

“Hence, she should have been more circumspect in her actuations as a licensed driver and a responsible citizen,” it added.