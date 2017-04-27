Brunei’s Sultan Bolkiah in Manila for state visit

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei arrived in Manila on Wednesday for a state visit ahead of the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit on April 29.

Bolkiah will lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Park on Thursday morning before he is accorded formal welcome rites in Malacañang.

He will hold a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and witness the signing of agreements.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is also set to arrive for a state visit on Friday and will also hold bilateral talks with Duterte in Malacañang.

Widodo is expected to join the President in the launch of the Davao-General Santos-Bitung Roll-on Roll-off sea linkage route in Davao City on April 30.