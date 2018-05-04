Friday, May 4, 2018
The Manila Times Online
The Manila Times Online
You are at:»»»Bruno Mars brings house down with concert party

Bruno Mars brings house down with concert party

0
By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

Singer-songwriter Bruno Mars performs in a sold-out concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday night, bringing the house down with his amazing act that saw his Filipino fans get into the party from his opening number “Finesse” to his finale and crowd favorite “Just the Way You Are.” Mars is scheduled for another night of his “24K Magic World Tour” at the MOA this Friday, May 4, 2018. PHOTO COURTESY OF SMART MUSIC LIVE

DON’T let these baseball and basketball jerseys mislead you because singing superstar Bruno Mars’ sold out concert on Thursday night at Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) had nothing to do with anything sporty. It was all about swagger, funk, high-energy choreography and outstanding vocals from the world famous half-Puerto Rican-half Filipino artist, who was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Filling MOA to the rafters, Mars and his smooth and suave Hooligan band brought the house down in one big concert party from opening number “Finesse” to closing the show with crowd favorite “Just the Way You Are.” One amazing act indeed, not once did Mars fall short of breath or falter in song despite a non-stop set list, each one delivered with incredibly complicated dance moves. In fact, it was the singer who gave his band a break as he segued into a couple of his hit ballads.

Following an hour-and-a-half high energy performance, Mars and the Hooligans showed up past midnight at a VIP after party at City of Dreams’ Chaos jam-packed Chaos bar and fired up another party with the crowd up on their feet for their five-minute medley.

With tickets sold out since November 2017, the second night of Bruno Mars’ bombastic “24K Magic World Tour” in Manila happens all over again tonight at MOA. TESSA MAURICIO-ARRIOLA


Share.
.
Loading...

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

Leave A Reply

Please follow our commenting guidelines.