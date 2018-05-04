Bruno Mars brings house down with concert party

DON’T let these baseball and basketball jerseys mislead you because singing superstar Bruno Mars’ sold out concert on Thursday night at Mall of Asia Arena (MOA) had nothing to do with anything sporty. It was all about swagger, funk, high-energy choreography and outstanding vocals from the world famous half-Puerto Rican-half Filipino artist, who was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Filling MOA to the rafters, Mars and his smooth and suave Hooligan band brought the house down in one big concert party from opening number “Finesse” to closing the show with crowd favorite “Just the Way You Are.” One amazing act indeed, not once did Mars fall short of breath or falter in song despite a non-stop set list, each one delivered with incredibly complicated dance moves. In fact, it was the singer who gave his band a break as he segued into a couple of his hit ballads.

Following an hour-and-a-half high energy performance, Mars and the Hooligans showed up past midnight at a VIP after party at City of Dreams’ Chaos jam-packed Chaos bar and fired up another party with the crowd up on their feet for their five-minute medley.

With tickets sold out since November 2017, the second night of Bruno Mars’ bombastic “24K Magic World Tour” in Manila happens all over again tonight at MOA. TESSA MAURICIO-ARRIOLA