Brunswick leads US in car shipping

BRUNSWICK, Georgia: The Georgia Ports Authority increased its auto import capacity on Colonels Island by 50 percent in the past year, enabling companies to move 800,000 cars per year, authority Executive Director Griff Lynch said on Thursday (Friday in Manila).

Advertisements

Lynch delivered the news in his annual state of ports address at a Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Jekyll Island.

“Since last year, we’ve been implementing an aggressive growth plan, enabling GPA [Georgia Ports Authority] and our auto processing partners to win new customers and capture greater market share,” Lynch said.

The additional 30,000 spaces at the roll-on/roll-off terminal already have been absorbed by Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, Mercedes and International Auto Processors, according to a statement issued by the GPA.

The three customers have increased their operation by 200 acres on the south side of the island bringing the processing space to 600 acres, he said.

GPA Board Chairman Jimmy Allgood of St. Simons Island recalled that the GPA promised at last year’s chamber luncheon it would implement the same philosophy in infrastructure investment at Colonels Island it has used for years in Savannah’s container operation.

“That philosophy is to maintain capacity above current demand. Investing for the future has enabled the GPA to take on new customers and handle greater than expected container growth without congestion or capacity worries.” Allgood said.

The GPA expects the same benefits for the auto trade in Brunswick, he said.

The GPA plans additional expansion that will allow the moving, processing and storage of some 1.4 million units annually, the agency said. In the fiscal year that ended July 1, the GPA handled 607,000 units of roll-on/roll-off cargo in Brunswick.

Infrastructure growth will allow the authority to better serve the needs of auto processors and manufacturers and put the Colonels Island facility on track to become the nation’s top auto port, Lynch said.

The combined auto processing operations in Savannah and Brunswick rank GPA as the nation second’s busiest such operation behind Baltimore. Over the past 10 years, however, the GPA has led the nation with a growth rate of 8 percent, four times the rate of its nearest competitor, the GPA said.

Lynch also announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers is expected to dredge the Brunswick River to its full authorized depth of 36 feet in 2018. That is possible because $10.3 million in federal funds for maintenance dredging left over from the 2017 fiscal year will roll over into 2018 and be combined with $4.5 million more that is in the Trump administration’s proposed budget, he said.