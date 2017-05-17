Brutal backpacker attacker jailed in Australia

SYDNEY: A man who brutally attacked two female backpackers on a remote Australian beach will spend at least 17 years in jail with a judge Wednesday accusing him of damaging the country’s reputation as a safe destination. Roman Heinze was found guilty of six offenses in March over the harrowing ordeal in which the 61-year-old tied up and sexually assaulted a Brazilian woman and beat her German friend with a hammer when she tried to intervene. As she handed down the sentence for indecent assault, aggravated kidnapping and endangering life, Justice Trish Kelly said, “you have violent and obsessive sexual preoccupations for which you have amply demonstrated you’re capable of acting out”. Heinze met the women through classifieds website Gumtree after they advertised for a ride from Adelaide to Melbourne. In February last year the trio drove to the remote site of Salt Creek, east of Adelaide, and after setting up camp Heinze and the Brazilian woman went for a walk in nearby sand dunes, the court heard. But he pulled out a knife and bound her wrists and ankles with rope, before cutting off her bikini and sexually assaulting her. He was sentenced to 22 years and four months jail with a non-parole period of 17 years.

AFP