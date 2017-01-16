Bryan Termulo takes on a new role

With his distinctive singing voice that tugs at the heartstrings of his listeners, it was no wonder that Bryan Termulo landed singing one television series’ theme song after another, earning him the moniker “Prince of Teleserye Theme Songs.”

The 28-year-old first came to public consciousness when he finished runner-up in GMA’s 2007 singing competition Pinoy Pop Superstar Year 3. Three years later, Termulo carried the Philippine flag at the World Championships of Performing Arts and brought home silver medals. The same year, he released his debut album Begin.

The following years proved to be fruitful for the young singer. When he transferred to ABS-CBN and became part of the network’s talent arm Star Magic, he became a regular at the weekly noontime variety show ASAP as part of the singing boy group Boys R Boys.

But his biggest break came when he sang a rendition of “Dadalhin,” theme song of the Coco Martin-Julia Montez prime time soap Walang Hanggan. Singing another prime time series’, 100 Days to Heaven, theme song “Bihag” made him a household name and earned him the “Prince of Teleserye Theme Songs” label. A sophomore album entitled Hanggang Ngayon ensued. He also had his eponymous birthday concert at Music Museum in 2013.

In between these assignments and achievements, Termulo never let his studies down and even took Communication Arts at the Trinity University of Asia.

While fulfilling his show business obligations, the crooner completed his supplementary education and is now just a board exam away from becoming a high school teacher.

Because of achieving such a feat, Termulo became the ideal ambassador for Megasoft Hygienic Products Inc. particularly its “School is Cool” advocacy tour in 2017.

The brand has been touring schools nationwide to entertain and further instill the value of education among the Filipino youth through its advocacy. In 2016, the advocacy reached 19 schools from the different cities, municipalities, and provinces of the country, giving recognition to outstanding students and teachers and assistance to their respective schools. With their double effort and Termulo on board their team, the brand hopes to to reach more schools and students this year.