BSM, Ateneo lead Grade School JGFP Interschool 1st round

The British School Manila (BSM) and the Ateneo de Manila University (Ateneo) led the early leaders in the grade school divisions after the first round of competition of the 2017 JGFP Interschool Championship last September 23 and 24 at the Eastridge Golf Club.

In the Boys 1 (Grades 5-6) Division played at Valley Golf and Country Club, Ateneo leads the pack with an 85-point output behind the two counting scores of 47 points from Jaime Alabastro and the 38 points of Kirk Dela Torre. Three points is DLSZ with 82 points bannered by the 46 and 36 points of Miko Granada and Tae Won Kim. Brett Ng’s 38 points and Andrei Anggala’s 30 points towed British School Manila (BSM) to third with 68 points.

Alabastro leads in the individual scoring followed by Granada at second and Dela Torre and Ng tied for third.

Boys 2 (Grades 3-4) has BSM at the helm with a 77-point total behind Bhuvas Nagpal’s 42 points and Armand Copok’s 35 points. They are followed by Xavier 1 with 58 points riding on Enzo Cham’s 35 points and Jude De Lion’s 25 points.

Nagpal is in front in individual play in Boys 2 with 42 points followed by the 36 and 35 points of Rafael Leonio La Salle-Zobel and Roco Pineda of The Bridge School.

MGC New Life Christian School behind Alexa Tan, Janelle Lim and Jazelle lead Girls 3 (Grades 3-6) while Mikaela Dela Paz of St. Michael the Archangel School leads individual scoring with 42 points followed by the 39’s of Gabie Rosca of Meridian School and Jody Castillo of Brent International School – Subic.

The Peewee divisions (Grades 1-2), an all individual affair, had Scott Ng of Xavier School lead Emilio Hernandez of Singapore International School, 28 to 27 points with Jacob Taruc of Faith Academy in third with 24 points in the boys group.

Mikhaela De La Paz of Assumption Antipolo paces the youngest of the girls with 18 against the 17 of Coco Ng of Homeschool Global.

Second round play began last September 30 and October 1 at the Valley Golf and Country Club in Junior 1 and 2 and Girls 1 and 2 and will be completed this weekend at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club for Boys 1 and 2, Girls 3 and Boy and Girls Peewee.

The 2017 Interschool is the biggest ever with over 200 players from the following participating schools are: APEC Dasma Cavite, Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU), Assumption Antipolo, Assumption San Lorenzo, Bloomfield Academy, Brent International School – Subic, British School Manila (BSM), De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ), Dominican School Manila, Don Bosco Technical College, Everest Academy, Faith Academy, German European School, Homeschool Global, Hope Integrated School, iAcademy, International School Manila, La Salle Green Hills, Lamblight Catholic School, Learning Links School, Makati Hope Christian School, MCA Montesorri, Meridian School, MGC New Life Christian School, Morning Star Montesorri, Nest School for Whole Child Development, OB Montessori Clark, Rotagonist College, School of Tomorrow, Singapore School Manila, Benedictine International School (BIS), St Michael Archangel, St Pedro Poveda, The Abba’s Orchard-Cagayan, The Bridge School, Home School Global, Waldorf School, Westfield International School, Xavier School, Elizabeth Seton and Brent International School – Binan.

