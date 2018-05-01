BSP: April inflation seen hitting 3.9-4.7%

Inflation could have accelerated to as high as 4.7 percent last month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said, with tensions in the Middle East having made fuel more expensive and supply constraints also propelling power and rice price hikes.

“The BSP Department of Economic Research projects the 2012-based April 2018 inflation to settle within the 3.9-4.7 percent range. This represents a slight upward revision,” the central bank said on Monday.

Inflation surged to 4.3 percent in March from the revised 3.8 percent in February, breaching the BSP’s 2.0-4.0 percent target range for the year.

“Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused a sharp increase in international oil prices spilling over to higher domestic petroleum prices for the month,” the central bank said.

Oil companies implemented hikes in the prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene during the month, the most recent involving a 65-centavo per liter increase for both diesel and kerosene and a 40-centavo adjustment for gasoline.

“In addition, higher electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas as well as higher rice prices due to supply conditions could contribute to additional price pressures,” the central bank added.

Manila Electric Co. raised its per kilowatt-hour (kWh) rate by P0.2250 in April, citing higher generation charges and a balance from March. The adjustment added an estimated P45 to the monthly bill of a household consuming 200 kWh per month.

Rice prices, meanwhile, continued to increase as of the second week of April, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported, with the average wholesale price of well-milled rice up 0.07 percent from the previous week at P40.88 per kilo. Retail prices were also up 0.14 percent week on week at P43.78/kg.

Analysts polled by The Manila Times have said that inflation probably exceeded the 2.0-4.0 percent target range again in April, further pressuring monetary authorities to finally hike key interest rates.

Forecasts for the month ranged from 4.4-4.6 percent with a 4.5 percent average, higher than the 4.3 percent recorded in March and the 2.0-4.0 percent target for 2017-2020.

Official inflation data will be announced on May 4.

“The BSP will continue to monitor closely evolving inflation dynamics over the policy horizon against any signs of incipient price pressures that may warrant a policy response,” the central bank said.

Economic managers have kept the inflation target at 2.0-4.0 percent for the next three years, declaring that “social programs and measures are expected to mitigate second-round effects” from possible minimum wage adjustments and fare hikes.

The Bangko Sentral’s policymaking Monetary Board, which previously forecast inflation to average 4.3 this year under the old data series, has since revised its projection to 3.9 percent using 2012 prices.

From the previous outlook of inflation breaching 4.0 percent in 2018 before returning to target in 2019, monetary authorities now expect the rise in consumer prices to stay within 2.0-4.0 percent for both years.

The BSP has said that 2018 inflation will likely peak in the July-September period, dropping to 4.0 percent or lower as the year ends.