BSP backs easing of Bank Secrecy Law

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and other government financial institution on Monday expressed their support for a proposal to exempt government officials from coverage of the Bank Secrecy Law.

BSP Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Banks said they would support proposals that would in effect relax the bank secrecy law although he admitted that they still have to look into details of the planned exemption of government officials.

There are three bills seeking to remove public servants from the coverage of Republic Act (RA) 1405, which prohibits disclosure of or inquiry into bank deposits.

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Leila de Lima and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd filed their respective bills relaxing the Bank Secrecy Law by amending certain provisions of RA 1405.

One provision that senators want to amend is Section 2 of RA 1405 that declares all deposits of whatever nature with banks or banking institutions in the Philippines including investments in bonds issued by the Government of the Philippines, as “absolutely confidential” and may not be examined or inquired or looked into by any person, government official, bureau or office.

Lacson, in his Senate Bill 47 wants to amend Section 2 of the law to exclude from the protection of the Bank Secrecy Law all depositors who are elective or appointive officials or employees of the government, from the President down to the lowest-ranking employee.

Tetangco, who also heads the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), said the Philippines is one of the few countries in the world that has strict secrecy law.

“The concern is really that since many countries have already lifted their bank secrecy regulations, the Philippines might attract ‘dirty’ money or laundered money because of the existence of Bank Secrecy Law here,” the BSP governor explained.

Tetangco said what the central bank is asking congress is to further strengthen the enforcement powers of the BSP, particularly the authority to be able to look into bank accounts when there is a reasonable ground to believe that fraud, unlawful activity or irregularity has been committed.

Sen. Francis Escudero, chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, said the committee is looking at two options that would authorize the BSP, AMLC and the Office of the Ombudsman to look into bank deposits of government officials.

One option is passing the proposed measure relaxing the Bank Secrecy Law and the other is requiring account holders to sign a waiver in their bank accounts.

“If the official refuses to sign a waiver, then he should not enter government service. No one is forcing them to run for public office or accept an appointment to a government post if they do not want to open their bank accounts,” Escudero said.