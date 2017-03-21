BSP circulates 1-peso commemorative coin

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it has started circulating to the public 1-peso commemorative coins.

The issuance of the Asean commemorative coins aims to promote greater public awareness and interest on the Philippines’ Asean Chairmanship in 2017 and Asean cooperation in general. It is a legal tender and has the following features:

The coin was first unveiled by President Rodrigo Duterte and BSP Governor Amando Tetangco Jr. during the launch of the Philippines’ Asean 2017 chairmanship on January 15 in Davao City.