BSP demonetizing commemorative coins

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has started the demonetization process for the commemorative “Pilipino,” “Ang Bagong Lipunan (ABL)” and “Flora and Fauna” coin series pursuant to a Monetary Board decision.

The commemorative coins were minted on various dates from 1974 to 1994.

“By virtue of Circular No. 81 dated 28 July 1995 the coin series of which these coins were part of were demonetized and ceased to be a liability of the BSP after 2 January 1998,” the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

But it noted that the coins, either individually packed or included in sets, were not specifically mentioned in the said circular and thus not included in the original call for demonetization.

The commemorative “Pilipino”, “ABL” and “Flora and Fauna” coins — in sets and in individual packaging — will remain legal tender up to April 30, 2019 only.

“Thereafter, the said coins shall cease to be legal tender,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The coins may be exchanged with the central for an amount equivalent to the face value starting May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.

Starting May 1, 2020, the commemorative “Pilipino”, “ABL” and “Flora and Fauna” coins will be considered demonetized.