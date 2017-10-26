BSP to ease rules for FDI registration

Registration requirements for foreign direct investments (FDI) will be relaxed under a fresh easing of foreign exchange rules, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

“I hope to see that before the end of the year,” central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters at the sidelines of a European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines meeting in Makati City.

“Basically, what we want to do is to do away with the registration process as a necessity to be able to access foreign exchange from the financial system,” he added.

The current regulation, Espenilla noted, is a product of a forex crisis during the ‘70s.

“The regulation was borne out of situation where we basically were rationing foreign exchange simply because we did not have a lot of those back in the day,” he said.

Monetary authorities are no longer interested in screening transactions and only want these to be reported.

“We are reforming the system such that if it is possible … do an electronic report so you do not have to even submit documents to the BSP. We are going to do that not just for inward investments but also for foreign borrowings by private sector,” Espenilla said.

He said the BSP was taking a dual approach by tightening requirements for non-banks that are currently dominant in the parallel market and by liberalizing rules covering banks oeperating in the formal market.

Espenilla, who took over as BSP chief in July, has vowed to continue liberalizing the foreign exchange market in line with the opening up of the banking industry.

The central bank has said that the continuing review of forex regulations is consistent with “the BSP’s commitment to maintain a safe and sound financial system, a stable FX market, and an appropriate monetary policy…”.