BSP exec: Infra program to temper capital outflows

Monetary authorities believe that the government’s infrastructure program will temper the impact of external developments on short-term investments.

Capital flows to emerging markets such as the Philippines will be affected by policy “normalization” in both the United States and Europe, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters, but the impact on investments will likely be limited.

“I think the continued strength of the Philippine economy, particularly output in the government’s program toward infrastructure … would attract not only foreign direct investments but also portfolio investments [that will help us]to ride the tide…,” Guinigundo said.

Foreign portfolio investments turned positive in March based on latest data, recording the biggest net inflow in three years.

The $1.132-billion net “hot money” inflow — the largest since February 2015 — came as investments in peso debt instruments and Philippine Stock Exchange-listed securities more than offset outflows.

Year-to-date hot money flows were also positive with a net inflow of $749.43 million.

The Duterte administration is targeting a “Golden Age of Infrastructure” via its “Build Build Build” program, which will be backed by a budget that could reach P8 to P9 trillion over the government’s six-year term.