BSP: Financial system sustains growth in 2017

Banks and non-bank institutions continued to support the growth of the Philippine financial system last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

In a statement, the central bank said the system “sustained its growth in 2017 with a positive performance amid volatilities in market conditions and the increasing sophistication of global financial services.”

Lenders’ strong balance sheets, with positive double-digit growth in assets, loans, investments, deposits and capital, supported the banking system, it added.

“Banks sustained their profitability, which came from strong interest income from lending activities,” BSP said.

The system’s annual asset increased by 11.6 percent to P15.2 trillion last year. This was driven by loans that grew 16.4 to P8.9 trillion and funded by a stable base of deposits that rose 11.6 percent to P11.7 trillion.

The industry’s net profit jumped by 9 percent to P167.6 billion, while non-performing loan ratio improved to 1.7 percent with a capital adequacy ratio of 15 percent.

Banks also kept liquidity sufficient with enough stock of high-quality liquid assets as the liquidity coverage ratio registered at 185.3 percent on solo basis.

“The banking system’s foreign currency deposit unit system exhibited strong liquidity and positive net profit. Meanwhile, growth in the trust industry’s total assets was lifted by the expansion in the stock of financial assets,” Bangko Sentral said.

The 26 foreign banks it authorized to operate in the country as of end-December 2017 sustained their growth trajectory, it added.

“Banks are making progress in expanding their geographic footprint, as well as taking advantage of opportunities from utilizing digital technology in financial transactions,” BSP said.

As of end-2017, the country has 587 banks and 11,206 bank branches and other offices, including 919 micro banking offices.

It also has 20,279 automated teller machines and 71 banks with electronic banking facilities.

Meanwhile, non-bank financial institutions, including those with quasi-banking functions and non-stock savings and loan associations, also sustained their overall financial condition and earning performance.

BSP defines such institutions as those without a full banking license, but can facilitate bank-related financial services. They include pawnshops, remittance companies, investment houses, and brokerage firms.

“Overall, the Philippine financial system’s positive performance in 2017 has been grounded on the BSP’s sustained implementation of proactive reforms that will raise the bar on risk management systems, promote sound liquidity and capital positions, and enable greater access to financial services,” it said.