BSP gears up for Q1 launch of Instapay

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is gearing up for a first-quarter launch of Instapay, a second automated clearing house under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) that will be used for e-commerce payments.

“We are working on Instapay and hopefully we can launch it late in the first quarter of 2018,” central bank Deputy Director and NRPS project Raymond Estioko told reporters.

InstaPay is expected to facilitate real-time electronic fund transfers by enabling payers to ask financial institutions to transfer funds from an account to a payee who will immediately receive the full value. The service will be available 24/7.

Estioko said that clearing rules and agreements were the only remaining hurdles for Instapay’s implementation.

“We would like to make sure that the clearing rules and agreements are aligned with the NRPS framework,” he said.

“The agreement is between the banks on how the money will be transferred from one institution to another; how often will they be able to clear and settle,” he added.

Last month, the Bangko Sentral launched the Philippine EFT System and Operations Network or PESONet, the first automated clearing house under the NRPS.

PESONet is a batch electronic fund transfer (EFT) payment system that is expected to provide an alternative to the still widely used paper-based check system.

Funds will be made available to recipient accounts within the same banking day or immediately upon clearing.

For greater transparency and to help clients determine which EFT products offer the best value for money, all participating Bangko Sentral supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) were required to disclose fees that will be charged clients.

To date, 33 BSFIs have signed up for PESONet. The number is expected to increase as the demand for better EFT services intensifies.