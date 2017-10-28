BSP grants exemption for MFI loans

All loans guaranteed by multilateral financial institutions where the Philippine government is a member or shareholder are exempt from regulatory limits on bank lending to subsidiaries or affiliates, the Bangko Sentral announced on Friday.

Advertisements

The Monetary Board-approved exemption, the BSP said in a statement, specifically applies to the Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corp. and the Credit Guarantee and Investment Facility.

“[The new policy] will enable concerned banks to increase their loan budget available for high priority projects that attract MFI guarantees,” central bank governor Nestor Espenilla told reporters.

The BSP noted that under existing regulations, loans guaranteed by MFIs are excluded from the single borrower’s limit (SBL) and ceilings covering directors, officers, shareholders and related interests (DOSRI).

“The amended regulations extend this exclusion to banks’ loans to subsidiaries and affiliates,” it said.

This is expected to allow “greater flexibilities” with regard to financing large-scale developmental projects and provide an added “cushion for the credit risk exposures of the banking system,” the Bangko Sentral said.