BSP: Jan inflation likely higher at 3.5-4.0%

Inflation could have accelerated to 3.5-4.0 percent last month following the implementation of a new tax law, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

“The increase in the prices of domestic petroleum products on account of higher global crude oil prices along with higher food prices due to weather-related disturbances could contribute to the rise in inflation for January 2018,” the central bank’s Department of Economic Research (DER) said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The price of diesel rose to P39.13 per liter from P36.20 while gasoline prices increased to P50.48 per liter from P48.12 in Metro Manila.

“In addition, higher excise taxes on fuel, sugar-sweetened beverages with the implementation of the Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act) this [past]month, would lead to additional upward price pressures,” it added.

Under Train, diesel was slapped a P2.50 per liter excise tax while sugar-sweetened beverages were imposed excise taxes of P6-P12 per liter with exemptions for products such as milk, three-in-one coffee and natural juices.

“The increase in prices could be partly offset by lower electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas for the month,” the central bank noted.

Manila Electric Co.’s per kilowatt-hour (Kwh) rate for households consuming 200kWh per month decreased to P8.72 in January from P9.25 a month ago.

The Bangko Sentral’s January inflation forecast compares with the Finance department’s expectation that consumer price growth likely stayed unchanged at 3.3 percent.

Official inflation data will be announced on February 6.

December’s 3.3 percent inflation brought full-year inflation to 3.2 percent, within the 2.0-4.0 target range.

Economic managers have kept the inflation target at 2.0-4.0 percent for the next three years, reckoning that the rise in consumer prices will remain manageable over the period.