BSP keen on Asean e-payment linkages

The central bank is looking at the possibility of linking the country’s electronic payment networks with its counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

“The more interesting prospect, potentially, is to link up the instant payment networks regionally,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters in an interview.

He said the launch of PESONet and InstaPay — the two automated clearing houses under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) — had made the Philippines the third Asean country to establish this kind of electronic payments network.

The Philippine EFT System and Operations Network is a batch electronic fund transfer (EFT) payment system that is expected to provide an alternative to the still widely used paper-based check system.

InstaPay, meanwhile, is an electronic fund transfer service that allows customers to transfer peso funds almost instantly between accounts of participating central bank-supervised banks and non-bank e-money issuers in the Philippines.

“As these networks mature, it could possibly interface with other networks … What you can do in the Philippines, you can also do it cross border at least in Asean,” Espenilla said.

“Those are the big possibilities here and I heard [that]countries like Singapore and Thailand are already conducting a pilot test to connect their networks,” he added.

Espenilla has said that the BSP’s vision of higher electronic payments usage by 2020 would be realized via PESONet and InstaPay.

One of the NRPS’ objectives, he also said, is to increase the share of electronic payments to at least 20 percent by 2020 from the “disturbing” 1 percent out of the 2.5 billion monthly transactions recorded in 2014.