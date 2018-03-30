BSP: March inflation likely to hit 3.8-4.6%

Inflation could have accelerated to as high as 4.6 percent last month due to higher power and fuel prices as well as a weaker peso, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

“The BSP Department of Economic Research (DER) projects the 2012-based March 2018 inflation to settle within the 3.8 – 4.6 percent range,” the central bank said late on Wednesday.

It explained that the March inflation forecast incorporated all recent developments and information that could affect price dynamics, including the actual February inflation rate.

Domestic inflation surged to 3.9 percent in February from 3.4 percent in January — near the top end of the central bank’s 2.0-4.0 percent target range — based on 2012 prices.

Using 2006 prices, however, February inflation breached the target at 4.5 percent. State statisticians, who have cited the need to rebase their data sets, will continue to use both 2006 and 2012 prices until July.

“Adjustments in electricity rates owing to increased power generation charges as well as higher prices of domestic petroleum products, reflecting recent depreciation of the peso, are expected to contribute to upside price pressures,” it added.

Manila Electric Co.’s per kilowatt-hour (Kwh) rate for households consuming 200 kWh per month increased by P0.97 in March.

Earlier this month, oil companies implemented hikes in the prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene, the most recent involving more than P1 per liter.

The Philippine peso, on the other hand, is currently trading at its weakest in 11 years or above the P52 to a dollar level.

“[T]hese upside pressures could be partly offset by lower LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) prices,” the DER said.

Official inflation data will be announced on April 5.

“Going forward, the BSP will continue to monitor closely evolving price conditions over the policy horizon against any signs of incipient price pressures, and stands ready to take appropriate measures as necessary to ensure that the monetary policy stance continues to support BSP’s price stability objectives,” the DER said.

Economic managers have kept the inflation target at 2.0-4.0 percent for the next three years, reckoning that the rise in consumer prices will remain manageable over the period.

A senior central bank official has indicated that inflation could still breach 4 percent, likely peaking in the July to September period.

“In terms of our preliminary estimates on the monthly movements of inflation, we expect inflation to peak by the third quarter,” Bangko Sentral Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters.

“Thereafter, we should be seeing on a monthly basis the inflation rate of 4 percent or lower than 4 percent,” he added.

The Bangko Sentral’s policymaking Monetary Board, which previously forecast inflation to average 4.3 this year under the old data series, has since revised its projection to 3.9 percent using 2012 prices.

From the previous outlook of inflation breaching 4.0 percent in 2018 before returning to target in 2019, monetary authorities now expect the rise in consumer prices to stay within 2.0-4.0 percent for both years.

Following last week’s latest policy meeting, the Monetary Board said that it was raising the 2018 forecast to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent and trimming the 2019 estimate to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent.

Guinigundo said that higher food prices, a weaker peso, slower growth in oil prices and base effects were taken into consideration.