BSP: New requirement likely for VC exchanges

Regulators might add another requirement for applicants wanting to operate as a virtual currency (VC) exchange, a senior Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) official said on Tuesday.

“It is really more on understanding the business model that is being presented to the BSP. That is the one that we have been carefully reviewing and assessing — whether just the registration of being a virtual currency exchange per se would suffice,” central bank Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said.

Another “layer” of authorization might be implemented depending on an assessment of the applicant’s business model, she added.

“Authorization might come not just as a VC exchange. It might come also with a license to be an electronic money issuer or EMI depending on the business model presented,” Fonacier said.

An EMI, she noted, should have P100 million in capitalization.

Fonacier has said that applications to operate virtual currency exchanges in the Philippines had surged with 29 under different stages of processing, more than double the 12 reported by the BSP last December.

Virtual currency exchanges are required to register with the BSP and the Anti Money Laundering Council and submit periodic reports regarding transactions and their finances.

As of March 15, Rebittance Inc. and Betur Inc. — also known as coins.ph. — were the only virtual currency exchanges accredited by regulators.|

The BSP has said that virtual currency transactions in the Philippines, based on the activities of these two exchanges as of the first half, were averaging over $8 million per month.|

A virtual currency is any type of digital unit that is used as a medium of exchange or a form of digitally stored value created by agreement within the community of virtual currency users, according to regulators.