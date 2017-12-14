BSP: No 28-day tenor in next TDF auction

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will stop offering the 28-day tenor under its term deposit facility (TDF) auction next week, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The total offering for December 20 auction will be trimmed to P40 billion, comprising the remaining seven-day tenor.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the decision to scrap the 28-day tenor was based on careful liquidity forecasts.

“Our numbers suggest that banks continued to lend more, but foreign exchange for imports, debt servicing and foreign investments,” he said in a text message to reporters.

“Hence, they have sustained demand for funds that would translate into lower excess demand in the system.”

The BSP should subsequently trim its open market operations lest it see tight market conditions, Guinigundo added.

Demand for very short term instruments like the seven-day TDF remains as these provide banks with greater flexibility to service client needs and deploy their own funds, he noted.

“Banks have higher demand for funds due to the long holidays,” Guinigundo also said.

The TDF is one of the liquidity-mopping tools introduced by the BSP following the adoption of the interest rate corridor in June last year. It aims to improve the central bank’s influence on market rates and ultimately enhance monetary policy.

During Wednesday’s auction, the P80-billion TDF again failed to draw enough offers and the BSP awarded just over P71 billion.

The 28-day facility attracted only P33 billion in bids while the seven-day tenor was similarly undersubscribed at P38.92 billion. The central bank accepted all offers.

The interest rate for the seven-day facility rose to 3.4542 percent from 3.4171 percent while the yield on the 28-day tenor rose to 3.4954 percent from 3.4940 percent.