BSP not ready to issue virtual money – Espenilla

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is not yet ready to issue its own cryptocurrency but will keep an open eye on developments in other countries planning to go down the virtual money route.

Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. noted the attractiveness of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin but said that it was too soon for the BSP to move beyond looking to regulate the business.

“Cryptocurrencies are being created outside of government that is why it is attractive because government hands are not behind it,” Espenilla said on Tuesday.

He noted an emerging global view that a central bank could create its own cryptocurrency and admitted that monetary authorities saw the benefit of using virtual money for more efficient transfers.

However, Espenilla said they also realized that virtual money could be also used for schemes like money laundering and other criminal activities.

Technological as well as operational issues are also weighing on trust levels for cryptocurrencies, he added.

“What are the issues? A wallet can be hacked because these things have value, they are traded like commodities,” Espenilla said, adding that this has led to cryptocurrencies hitting record highs.

“If you want to use these things as payment, you don’t want it [to be]volatile … the transaction itself is not an investment, it is a payment.”

While some countries are experimenting with cryptocurrencies, Espenilla said Philippine monetary authorities would like to see first how the system worked.

“Rather than prohibit something that is very hard to prohibit anyway, we chose to engage and the industry has accepted that engagement to the BSP. So we agree to a suitable environment,” he also said.

“Our approach, in a way is cautious but also not prohibiting. We issued regulations earlier this year,” Espenilla noted.

He said the Bangko Sentral had allowed the use of cryptocurrency in remittance services but also imposed obligations to fulfill anti-money laundering commitments and reporting requirements in addition to establishing basic consumer protection arrangements.

“What BSP is trying to regulate is the exchange when you convert a cryptocurrency such as bitcoin into equivalent of normal money. That is the point where it touches the real world. That is really where we have put in place controls such as anti-money laundering controls so that it is more visible to us and we can understand what is happening,” he said.