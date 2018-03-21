BSP policy rate hikes to total 50 bps – BMI

Inflation and currency risks will likely prompt monetary authorities to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points (bps) this year, a Fitch unit said.

“We forecast the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike its benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 3.50 percent by end-2018 due to rising inflationary pressures and downside pressure on the currency,” BMI Research said in a report.

It said that inflation in the Philippines, which surged to 3.9 percent in February — near the top end of the central bank’s 2.0-4.0 percent target range — “is likely to head higher if nothing is done.”

BMI also pointed out that the Philippine peso was already the worst-performing currency in the region.

The peso is currently trading between P51-52 per dollar, the weakest level in over a decade.

Amid this, BMI said: “the central bank will likely seek to curb weakness by raising interest rates, especially as the US Federal Reserve continues with its rate hiking cycle over the coming quarters.”

During its last meeting on February 8, the Bangko Sentral’s policymaking Monetary Board raised its inflation forecast to 4.3 percent from 3.4 percent in 2018.

Central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. has dismissed concerns over inflation, saying that the rise in consumer prices would return to the target range next year, and also rejected “one-for-one” rate hikes in response to US Federal Reserve actions.

The US central bank, which will be holding a two-day policy meeting this week, is expected to announce its first interest rate hike for the year this Wednesday.

The Monetary Board will also be meeting to discuss policy on Thursday.