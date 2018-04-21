BSP policy stance ‘remains appropriate’

Monetary policy in the Philippines remains appropriate, the country’s central bank chief said on Friday amid market developments and continued observations that a tightening was overdue.

“In my view, the sum of BSP actions remain appropriate for the situation,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. told reporters when asked to comment on surging inflation, a weaker peso and a slumping stock market.

During its last meeting on March 22, the BSP’s policymaking Monetary Board decided to keep key interest rates unchanged with inflation expected to remain within the 2.0-4.0 percent target this year and the next.

The Bangko Sentral’s overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates were maintained at 3 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

With inflation expected to hit as high as 6 percent by midyear and the stock market hammered by foreign selling, many analysts now expect monetary authorities to finally raise key rates during their next meeting in May.

BSP officials insist that the rise in inflation would be transitory but have also said that they remain watchful and will act if needed.

On Friday, Espenilla stressed the importance of focusing on the “fundamental drivers and not be too quick to play the blame game”.

He said that for instance, “the key drivers of equity markets are corporate fundamentals including relative valuation that links potential earnings to share prices”.

“There is market discipline to this. Corrections happen as a reality check. That’s healthy and makes for sustainability,” he added.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange touched the 7,500 level on Thursday before clawing back some ground to close at 7,682.24, still 1.42 percent down from previous day. It managed to gain 0.58 percent on Friday to hit 7,726.72.

The market’s steep decline from above 9,000 record highs at the start of the year, however, has prompted headlines such as Bloomberg’s “World’s worst stock market slides into ‘death’ territory” on Friday.

The peso, meanwhile, continues to hover above P52 to a dollar, closing at P52.095:$1 as the trading week ended from P52.10:$1 on Thursday.

Inflation accelerated further in March, rising to 4.3 percent from 3.8 percent a month earlier on the back of continued increases in food, beverage, tobacco and utility prices following January’s implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

The March figure — the highest in more than five years based on a revised data series using 2012 prices — brought the three-month average to 3.8 percent, just below the BSP’s full-year forecast of 3.9 percent.

Monetary officials expect average inflation to continue staying within the 2.0-4.0 percent target next year and on Friday, Espenilla said that central bank open market operations were also helping to shield the economy.

“This is having the desired effect on other market rates that in turn help regulate the economy and control inflation. The signal can be further reinforced by other BSP actions as deemed necessary by developments,” he added.

Issues, Espenilla said, will be tackled during the Monetary Board’s next policy meeting on May 10.