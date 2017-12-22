BSP releases rules on stress testing, ‘branch lite’

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) Monetary Board released on Thursday separate guidelines giving banks two years to use a combination of different approaches for stress testing and allowing them to put up so-called branch lite units—more flexible versions of typical bank branches—in the country.

BSP said the guidelines on conducting stress-testing exercises, approved on December 15, set the overarching governance standards and risk management expectations on such practices in the banking industry.

Stress testing is used to evaluate the potential effects of specific changes in risk factors on a bank’s financial position under a severe, but plausible scenario.

“In this respect, banks are expected to develop sound assumptions generally depicting events or scenarios that may result in significant losses and to assess the impact of these scenarios on the bank’s performance or capital and liquidity positions,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The central bank issued the guidelines to further strengthen risk governance and contribute to the sustained safety and soundness of the industry.

It said stress testing allows banks to prepare for events with severe financial impact. In particular, based on the results of stress testing, banks may adopt proactive measures, such as implementing capital build-up initiatives or enhancing risk management practices that are all aimed at improving their resilience in times of actual crisis.

“Related to this, the [guidelines’] issuance provides that the board of directors should consider the results of stress-testing exercises in capital and liquidity planning; in setting risk appetite; in planning for business continuity management; and in the case of domestic systemically important banks, in developing recovery plans,” it said.

Monetary authorities said these expectations are consistent with earlier guidelines on corporate governance under Circular 969.

Methodologies for stress testing range from simple sensitivity analysis to more complex tools, such as scenario analysis and reverse stress testing.

Following the principle of proportionality, simplified requirements are set out for stand-alone thrift, rural and cooperative banks.

“The fundamental requirements for system and model capabilities for the conduct of effective stress-testing exercises have been laid out in Circular 971 on risk governance,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The principles of accuracy and integrity, completeness, timeliness and adaptability are the same underpinnings of robust stress testing exercises, it added.

The approved guidelines apply to all banks on solo and consolidated bases.

Banks that are part of group structures shall conduct stress-testing exercises on a consolidated basis or at the parent bank’s level, covering all institutions regarded as material entities in the banking group.

The Bangko Sentral is giving banks two years from the effectivity date of the guidelines’ issuance to gradually progress from their existing stress-testing practices to fully meet the circular’s expectations.

Greater access

Regarding the approved guidelines on establishing branch lite units, also approved on December 15, the BSP said these would facilitate greater access to efficient and competitive financial products and services.

The guidelines were issued in reponse to the lack of banking presence in 570 cities and municipalities in the country.

With simplified and more flexible provisions in the guidelines, banks would be able to expand in unbanked and underserved areas.

Branch-lite units can offer products and services suited for the needs of their market. But these would depend on the banks’ business model and strategies, as defined by the board of directors.

The central bank noted that banking products offered by these units shall exclude those suited for sophisticated clients with high-risk tolerance.

“Branch lite is a full branch, but banks have the flexibility in designing the branch. So even considered a full branch, there is flexibility in design and in the products that they think will best fit the particular area that they needed to offer,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier explained.

The new guidelines also rationalize current classifications of banking offices under the branch-lite framework.

Bangko Sentral said this policy initiative is consistent with its reform agenda to develop a more inclusive banking system.