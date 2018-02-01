BSP to resume 28-day TDF offer

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will resume offering a 28-day tenor under its term deposit facility (TDF) during next week’s auction.

The total offering for the February 7 exercise will be raised to P60 billion, with P40 billion comprising the seven-day tenor and the remaining P20 billion for the 28-day tenor.

Bangko Sentral Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. noted strong overall demand for TDFs as evidenced by consistently strong bids.

The central bank made a full award of the P40-billion TDF during Wednesday’s auction after drawing over P116 billion in bids. The interest rate for the seven-day facility declined to 2.7785 percent from 2.9256 percent.

“We’re feeling out the tenor preference and we will adjust supply accordingly in future auctions to meet our IRC (interest rate corridor) objectives,” Espenilla told reporters.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo, meanwhile, said monetary authorities were seeing the return of liquidity to banks after the holiday season. He also attributed this to the impact of a sustained release of public funds for infrastructure and other social projects.

“Hence, a gradual adjustment in the TDF volume was announced this morning. Market players continue to express interest in the 28-day TDF,” he said.

The TDF is one of the liquidity-mopping tools introduced by the BSP following the adoption of the interest rate corridor in June last year. It aims to improve the central bank’s influence on market rates and ultimately enhance monetary policy.