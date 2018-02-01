BSP sees faster Jan inflation due to Train

INFLATION may have accelerated to a range of 3.5 percent to 4 percent in January as the impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion [Train] Act kicked in, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

“The increase in the prices of domestic petroleum products on account of higher global crude oil prices, along with higher food prices due to weather-related disturbances, could contribute to the rise in inflation for January 2018,” the BSP’s Department of Economic Research (DER) said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The price of diesel rose to P39.13 per liter from P36.20 while gasoline prices increased to P50.48 per liter from P48.12 in Metro Manila in January.

“In addition, higher excise taxes on fuel [and]sugar sweetened beverages with the implementation of the Train this month, would lead to additional upward price pressures,” the central bank added.

Under the Train law, diesel was slapped an excise tax of P2.50 per liter this year, while sugar- sweetened beverages were imposed excise taxes of between P6 and P12 per liter (from none) with exemptions for products such as milk, three-in-one coffee, and natural juices.

“The increase in prices could be partly offset by lower electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas for the month,” the BSP continued.

The Manila Electric Company’s per kilowatt-hour rate for households consuming 200 kWh per month decreased to P8.72 in January from P9.25 in December. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO